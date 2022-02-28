ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

Getting Gourmet at the pumps

Dockside Smokehouse and Deli

Family Owned and operated, EST 2021. Award-winning BBQ and the best burgers in town!

Stop by and see us!

Serving Hot & Fresh Breakfast

6am until 11am.

3115 Hwy 6, Bayou Vista, TX 77563

in the BV EZ Food Mart.

Phone: (409) 935-9564

Texas City Location

In the New Chevron

802 25th ave Texas City, TX 77590

Phone: (409) 229-7382

Come check out our Award-winning BBQ and

Best Burgers in town!

http://www.docksidesmokehouse.com

