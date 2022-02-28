What’s the Best 2022 Ford Explorer Trim? Here’s Our Guide

Any test session at Westech Performance Group is an enlightening experience. Depending on how things go, it can either be a joyous or a humbling situation. Either way, there's always something to learn. Such was the case when we brought our '67 Chevy C10, Truck Norris, to Westech for a turn on their Superflow chassis dyno. We didn't have a particular agenda, other than to verify the carb settings and ignition timing and see what kind of power our BluePrint Engines 350 small-block was sending to the ground. Cutting to the chase, our tune-up was good, only needing a minor adjustment, and we saw max power figures of 325 hp at 5,700 rpm and 321 ft-lb of torque at 4,300 rpm. Those numbers are fine by us, considering the engine itself made 411 hp on the engine dyno prior to going into the car. At the tires, that's about a 20 percent difference from the flywheel numbers, which is pretty typical considering the smaller headers and loss through the drivetrain. In all, we'll call that a good day.

CARS ・ 1 HOUR AGO