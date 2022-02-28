ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cha-ching: Utah House approves cryptocurrency bill

By FOX 13 News
 8 days ago
With the current legislative session ending this week, here's what Utah lawmakers were up to Monday:

CRYPTOCURRENCY FOR TAXES

The House approved a bill to let residents pay taxes with cryptocurrency. South Jordan Rep. Jordan Teuscher is proposing to have the state contract with a third-party vendor to make it happen, and take liability. The bill now goes to the Senate.

RECYCLING TRANSPARENCY

A bill to require Utah cities to divulge where exactly recycling goes passed the House unanimously. Cities will be required to inform residents if their recycling goes overseas, or if it is actually recycled or winds up in a landfill. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

VOUCHER BILL

The House debated the Hope Scholarship bill, also known as the voucher bill which would offer money for people to take their children from public school and send them to private schools, home schooling or other options. Supporters said the bill is about options, while critics said it raids public education funding.

However, in the end, the House rejected the bill on a 53—22 vote.

YOUTH VOTING

A bill to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local school board elections came up for debate in the House, but was ultimately defeated by a 46-29 vote.

Community Policy