Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville wrestles to 14th at Class 5A state wrestling

By Miles Vance
 5 days ago

Wildcat senior Marshall Rodenbeck battles to a runner-up finish at 182 pounds.

While the state's best big-school wrestlers were doing their thing at Sandy High School over the weekend, Oregon's Class 5A and 4A stars were getting after it, too.

Class 5A tournament

In the Class 5A state tournament — held Saturday, Feb. 26, at Ridgeview High School in Redmond — Wilsonville finished 14th in the team race with 46 points, while Putnam was 20th at 24 points and Milwaukie 25th with 13 points.

Crescent Valley won the 5A tournament with 241 points, followed by Crook County in second at 210.5 points and Thurston in third with 208.5 points.

For Wilsonville, senior Marshall Rodenbeck — seeded second at 182 pounds — won three straight matches to reach the state championship. But there, top-seeded Crescent Valley senior James Rowley held the upper hand, scoring a takedown 40 seconds into the first period and pinning Rodenbeck with 1:09 left in the period.

The Wildcats also saw unseeded senior Zach Sutherland battle to fifth place at 195 pounds, coming back from a first-round loss to win three straight times before falling in the consolation semifinals and winning by disqualification in his fifth-place match.

For Putnam, senior Drew Greco — fourth-seeded at 145 — was the Kingsmen's best. He won twice to reach the tournament semifinals (where he lost to top-seeded tourney champion Ethan Dunigan of Central), then rallied from a consolation semifinal loss to beat Dallas' Owen Hess and place fifth.

For Milwaukie, junior Theodore Baldwin — sixth-seeded at 126 —was the Mustangs' best. After losing his opener, Baldwin won twice before being eliminated in the third round of consolation.

Class 4A tournament

In the Class 4A state tournament — held Saturday at Cascade High School in Turner — Gladstone finished 25th in the team race with 13 points. La Grande won the 4A tournament with 275.5 points, followed by Sweet Home in second at 250.5 points and Tillamook in third with 187 points.

For Gladstone, junior Brodey Kitzmiller — sixth-seeded at 195 — was the Gladiators' best. After going 3-2 in his first five matches (winning two of those by pin), Kitzmiller beat Estacada's James Durand 11-4 to place fifth.

Sports
Portland, OR
