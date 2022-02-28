ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect wanted for stealing from Estero Target

 8 days ago
Investigators say an unknown suspect took more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a local retail store.

SWFL Crime Stoppers says it happened on three separate occasions this month at the Target on 8040 Mediterranean Drive in Estero.

The suspect was described as a man with short brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5' 8" tall, medium build, with an injured left wrist and tattoos on his left hand.

Witnesses say he left the scene from the latest crime on February 21, 2022, as the passenger in a red Kia minivan.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

