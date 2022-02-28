School districts, bus companies address mask mandates

New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for masks on school buses pushes some of our area’s school districts and bus companies to adjust their mandates.

The latest guidance from the CDC says it does not require the wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.

TMJ4 reached out to local school districts and school bus companies to see if they had any plans to change their protocols. The response was mixed.

Milwaukee Public Schools and the Wisconsin Central West Company say masks will continue to be a requirement at this time.

On the other hand, the Menomonee and Kettle Moraine school districts say the two companies that serve their students, Johnson Bus and Dousman Transport, are lifting their mandate.

As such, the school districts have decided to not make masks mandatory as well.

The Richmond School District says it is following the CDC’s guidelines and is making masks optional for families.

The Wisconsin School Bus Association sent us a statement saying they have forwarded the CDC’s guidance to all members for informational purposes only and they can make their own decisions.

