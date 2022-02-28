ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For February 28, 2022

By Rebehka Cramer
 6 days ago
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Saturday morning, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 32000 block of Ringen Road in regard to a domestic disturbance. After...

