ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jordan Alexander Returns to ‘Gossip Girl’ in Over-the-Knee Boots, Sweater Dress and Vintage Fendi Bag in NYC

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upTpt_0eRUScBg00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hey Upper East Siders, FN here—and we’ve got the biggest news ever: Jordan Alexander was spotted filming the second season of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” on Monday. The rebooted drama series centers on privileged New York City teenagers, whose private lives are covered on an anonymous Instagram page. Alexander filmed a scene with Anna Van Patten, Zion Moreno and Eli Brown at The Museum of the City of New York, which serves as the fictional Constance Billard-St. Jude’s School in the “GG” universe.

While in character as influencer Julien Calloway, Alexander stepped back into her shoes—literally—in a cozy sweater dress. Styled by Eric Daman , the cream Monse x “Gossip Girl” piece featured a V-neck silhouette with a layered navy and yellow-striped ribbed fringe, mimicking academic uniform skirts’ pleats. Alexander’s ensemble was complete with a white collared shirt, blue silk tie and gray leather gloves, plus a navy overcoat with beige sleeves. Her look also made a statement with a vintage Fendi handbag, which featured mixed suede and leather in numerous brown hues—complete with rope handles, “FF” hardware and shearling trim.

When it came to footwear, Alexander slipped on a pair of over-the-knee boots by Stella McCartney. Hailing from the designer’s Fall 2021 collection, the Ivy style featured slim-fitting gray sock-like uppers with side zippers. For a geometric accent, the pair also included squared toes with front seams going up the leg, as well as 3.14-inch rectangular stiletto heels. Alexander’s pair currently retails for $618 (on sale from $1,236) on Farfetch.com .

Boots like Alexander’s are a seasonal fall and winter trend, though high-coverage pairs have gained added popularity from pantaboots worn in recent weeks by Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian. Most over-the-knee boots feature block or stiletto heels in neutral leathers and suedes, like recent styles by Stuart Weitzman, Veronica Beard and Proenza Schouler. In addition to Alexander, stars like Heidi Klum, Florence Pugh and Ciara have also slipped on Steve Madden, Santoni and Roberto Cavalli over-the-knee boots in recent weeks.

Alexander is a recent arrival on the fashion scene from her “Gossip Girl” role. However, from her red carpet appearances, she seems to favor pointed-toe pumps, platform sandals and boots from Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Roger Vivier. As influencer Julien Calloway, Alexander frequently wears pumps, boots and sneakers by Balenciaga, Balmain, Jimmy Choo and other luxury labels. The actress has also begun to make an impression in the fashion world, starring in Steve Madden and Calvin Klein campaigns and sitting in Fendi’s Spring 2022 front row during Fashion Month.

Discover the Monse x “Gossip Girl” runway show in the gallery.

Elevate your winter looks with sharp suede boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvW9B_0eRUScBg00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nine West Tacy boots, $179 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21BIyi_0eRUScBg00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Allegra K Round Toe boots, $61 (was $64) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cd5qO_0eRUScBg00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Sulema boots, $113 (was $225) .

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Embraces the Cold in a Fuchsia Wrap Dress Paired With Matching Sandals for NBA All-Star Weekend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Although it’s cold outside, Tiffany Haddish basks in windy glory. The “Girls Trip” star shared a video on Instagram today that showed the comedian wearing a bright look during NBA All-Star Weekend. For the outfit, Haddish wore a fuchsia pink silk coat that doubled as a dress. The garment featured chic lapels and a waist tie that helps accentuate Haddish’s body. It also had silver buttons for a shiny touch. For accessories, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Takes a Risk in Lace Catsuit, Feather Coat and Over-the-Knee Boots at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

Nicole Ari Parker swapped her bohemian style for a stylishly daring outfit at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 runway show. The actress sat in a front row that included Zion Moreno, Lala Anthony and Duckie Thot for the show—which included Julia Fox and Chloe Cherry as models—at the Downtown Association Club in lower Manhattan. The “And Just Like That…” star arrived in one of Smith’s signature sheer catsuits, which included long sleeves and legs. The black one-piece also featured a lacy texture, giving it a lingerie-esque appearance. The daring look was nearly fully covered by a large black feathered coat, giving it...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Simone Biles Upgrades Neon Green Bodycon Dress With Leather Blazer & Chunky Platform Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Simone Biles brightened up her Instagram feed with a new post on Thursday. The Olympic champion wore a fun and bright ensemble that was fitting for her time in Miami. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) The Athletha Ambassador was all smiles as she posed in a neon green bodycon dress. The form-fitting number included a round neckline and ruched drawstrings at the sides to adjust the length. She paired the ribbed dress with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Kacey Musgraves Wore A Thigh-Skimming Blue Velvet Minidress And Boots On Stage In NYC—Wow!

Kacey Musgraves, 33, is no stranger to stunning stage ensembles, and at a New York City concert this month, the country-pop superstar donned a gorgeous cobalt minidress and epic boots with ample ruching. Her performance look had an equally powerful story behind it as she paid homage to the late designer Virgil Abloh who crafted the outfit just for her. How sweet and special!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Footwear News

La La Anthony Goes Monochrome in Little Black Dress & Pointy Boots for Hardware LDN’s Fall 2022 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony makes all-black look super-chic for her latest appearance. The “Power” actress was spotted while attending the Hardware LDN fall 2022 show on Monday in London while wearing a sleek fashion-forward look. For the outfit, Anthony donned a black leather trench jacket that incorporated an eye-catching red trim. The double-breasted jacket also had sleeves covered in fluffy feathers, which added a sophisticated feel. Underneath, Anthony wore a black sheer mock turtleneck minidress that had black vertical stripes. She...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Pamela Anderson, 54, Stuns In White Dress & Knee High Boots After Divorce From Fifth Husband

Newly-single Pamela Anderson looked gorgeous in her white dress and black boots while on a coffee run in Malibu. In her latest post-divorce outing, Pamela Anderson ran a few errands in Malibu, California on Monday, March 1. The actress was photographed walking back to her car with a cup of coffee, after shopping at a few stores in the area. Pamela looked gorgeous in a sleeveless white dress, which highlighted her skinny figure, and knee-high black boots. She sported a pair of sunglasses over her signature blonde hair.
MALIBU, CA
wmagazine.com

Ciara Adds a Denim Twist to the Mugler Look

Casey Cadwallader continues to keep Mugler at the front and center of the fashion zeitgeist, mostly by becoming the go-to designer for the pop star contingent. Miley, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion have all been seen wearing Cadwallader’s designs, and Dua Lipa just commissioned him to make a custom suit for her Future Nostalgia tour, so it makes sense that TRL princess, Ciara, wanted to get in on the action.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Katharine Mcphee
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Ciara
Person
Roberto Cavalli
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Adds Sparkle to Her Step in Flared Crystal Heels at Tory Burch’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes gives sophisticated-chic energy for fashion week. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted at the Tory Burch fall 2022 New York Fashion Week show on Monday while wearing a look that brought some sparkle. For the outfit, Holmes donned a double-breasted white trench coat that featured structured shoulders for a refined appearance. Under it, she wore a brown sweater dress that added a nice pop of color. She accessorized with a black and cream Tory Burch handbag that was...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Bella Hadid Kicks Off MFW In A Sheer Babydoll Dress At Fendi

Milan Fashion Week is now in full swing, with editors and influencers having flocked from London to Italy’s fashion capital. And who better to kick things off than Gen-Z’s favourite supermodel, Bella Hadid?. Hadid opened Fendi’s autumn/winter 2022 show at its Via Solari headquarters, wearing a look that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Blooms in Chanel Floral-Print Gown and Peep-Toe Heels on the Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Penelope Cruz made a spring-worthy statement while attending the “Official Competition” premiere in Madrid, alongside co-stars Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martinez. The “Vanilla Sky” star hit the red carpet in a sweeping Chanel gown. The black-and-white number featured a black Peter Pan collar and long flared sleeves, as well as a front slit. The piece also included an allover print of “Chanel” lettering and “double C” logos, as well as camellias, stars and jewels. Complete with a shiny black clutch and gold and pearl Chanel hoop earrings, Cruz’s look was both chic and punchy. When...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Vanessa Hudgens Goes Strapless In A Tiny Black Top And Metallic Mini Skirt For Fashion Week—She Looks Stunning!

Vanessa Hudgens, 33, looked incredibly chic and 90s-supermodel-esque in head-to-toe Prada for the iconic luxury Italian brand’s L.A. Fashion Week event last week. The tick, tick…Boom! star donned a fitted, A-line silver mini skirt (hello, toned legs!) with a strapless, ribbed black crop top. Both glamorous pieces helped emphasize her killer curves and slim, svelte figure. We’re in awe!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Boots#Over The Knee Boots#Suede Boots#Sweater Dress#Hbo Max#Instagram#Farfetch Com
WWD

Maryam Nassir Zadeh RTW Fall 2022

Maryam Nassir Zadeh makes pieces for her friends, the cool downtown types who wear fashion but have a sort of nonchalance about it. Her coolness factor can be seen in her casting, with Susan Cianciolo and Cole Mohr walking her runway. Zadeh produces pieces that are instant wardrobe updates and fall sees her continue to push her texture and craft focus in both her women’s and men’s lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Hits New York Fashion Week in Tie-Dyed Outfit and Blue Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Ari Parker pops in a multicolored outfit for Jason Wu. The “And Just Like That” actress was spotted while making her way to the designer’s New York Fashion Week show on Saturday. For the ensemble, Parker opted for a blue, green and white flowy blazer that featured a slightly oversized look that also had a loose disposition. Underneath, she wore a matching strapless bralette decked out in the same print. For the lower half, she wore a skirt that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Blake Lively Stuns in Baby Blue Bralette & Skirt With White Louboutin Crisscross Pumps for Michael Kors’ Fall 22 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Blake Lively gives a sweet look in baby blue. The “Gossip Girl” star attended the Michael Kors Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, which attracted celebrity guests such as Brooke Shields, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Lori Harvey, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid. For Lively’s outfit, she wore a baby blue blazer that featured two big front pockets for a slightly boxy design. Underneath, she wore a matching bralette paired with a blue knee-length...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

LaQuan Smith RTW Fall 2022

It’s a sexed-up, nearly naked era, and LaQuan Smith is at the right place at the right time. On Monday night, the designer took over the Down Town Association in the Financial District, the fifth-oldest private club in New York City, founded in 1859. And it’s a safe bet...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Mirrors Julia Fox in Black Leather Bandeau, Pants, Coat and Hidden Heels

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian stepped out in her second full leather outfit of the day during Milan Fashion Week—while also referencing Julia Fox in the process. Following Prada’s Fall 2022 runway show, where she cheered on sister Kendall Jenner from the front row, Kardashian wore a black crocodile-embossed bandeau top. The sleek strapless top was layered under two other black leather pieces: wide-legged paper-bag waist pants and a coat with pointed lapels, which each featured lizard embossments and a faint glossy sheen. The Balenciaga campaign star amplified her look’s slick aesthetic with black sunglasses topped with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Gives Biker Babe Energy With Balenciaga Jacket and Pointy Boots at Revolve Social Club Opening

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian took biker-chic to the next level with an all-black ensemble. The industry muse was spotted at the grand opening of Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow and Angus Cloud also made appearances. Kardashian was the epitome of cool in a black Balenciaga motorcycle jacket. The long-sleeve outerwear features a tonal mesh lining, ribbed detailing throughout, reflective...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Goes Monochrome in Corset Top, Matching Trousers and Sharp Pumps at Burberry’s Rodeo Drive Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid gave her sleek style a monochrome spin for Burberry’s takeover event for its Rodeo Drive flagship boutique. The cocktail party celebrated the brand’s spring ’22 collection with an immersive film presentation and star-studded guest list including Hadid, Lori Harvey, Jacob Elordi and Role Model. For the occasion, the Riccardo Tisci muse posed in a nude corset top that featured sheer cutouts, side panels and a low curved neckline. Hadid wore the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

96K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy