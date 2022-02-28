Jordan Alexander Returns to ‘Gossip Girl’ in Over-the-Knee Boots, Sweater Dress and Vintage Fendi Bag in NYC

Click here to read the full article.

Hey Upper East Siders, FN here—and we’ve got the biggest news ever: Jordan Alexander was spotted filming the second season of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” on Monday. The rebooted drama series centers on privileged New York City teenagers, whose private lives are covered on an anonymous Instagram page. Alexander filmed a scene with Anna Van Patten, Zion Moreno and Eli Brown at The Museum of the City of New York, which serves as the fictional Constance Billard-St. Jude’s School in the “GG” universe.

While in character as influencer Julien Calloway, Alexander stepped back into her shoes—literally—in a cozy sweater dress. Styled by Eric Daman , the cream Monse x “Gossip Girl” piece featured a V-neck silhouette with a layered navy and yellow-striped ribbed fringe, mimicking academic uniform skirts’ pleats. Alexander’s ensemble was complete with a white collared shirt, blue silk tie and gray leather gloves, plus a navy overcoat with beige sleeves. Her look also made a statement with a vintage Fendi handbag, which featured mixed suede and leather in numerous brown hues—complete with rope handles, “FF” hardware and shearling trim.

When it came to footwear, Alexander slipped on a pair of over-the-knee boots by Stella McCartney. Hailing from the designer’s Fall 2021 collection, the Ivy style featured slim-fitting gray sock-like uppers with side zippers. For a geometric accent, the pair also included squared toes with front seams going up the leg, as well as 3.14-inch rectangular stiletto heels. Alexander’s pair currently retails for $618 (on sale from $1,236) on Farfetch.com .

Boots like Alexander’s are a seasonal fall and winter trend, though high-coverage pairs have gained added popularity from pantaboots worn in recent weeks by Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian. Most over-the-knee boots feature block or stiletto heels in neutral leathers and suedes, like recent styles by Stuart Weitzman, Veronica Beard and Proenza Schouler. In addition to Alexander, stars like Heidi Klum, Florence Pugh and Ciara have also slipped on Steve Madden, Santoni and Roberto Cavalli over-the-knee boots in recent weeks.

Alexander is a recent arrival on the fashion scene from her “Gossip Girl” role. However, from her red carpet appearances, she seems to favor pointed-toe pumps, platform sandals and boots from Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Roger Vivier. As influencer Julien Calloway, Alexander frequently wears pumps, boots and sneakers by Balenciaga, Balmain, Jimmy Choo and other luxury labels. The actress has also begun to make an impression in the fashion world, starring in Steve Madden and Calvin Klein campaigns and sitting in Fendi’s Spring 2022 front row during Fashion Month.

