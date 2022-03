According to TechCrunch, there is big news for TikTok creators. The length of videos created on the platform can now run as long as 10 minutes which more than triples the previous maximum length for videos recorded on the app. Last July TikTok raised the limit on video length to three minutes from 60 seconds. So in less than one year, TikTok subscribers went from recording videos no longer than 1-minute to recording videos that run as long as 10 times that length.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO