Everything You Need to Know About Yeat

The Game has doubled down on his assertion he’s a “better rapper” than Eminem after he made similar comments during his recent Drink Champs interview. On Sunday, the rapper shared a clip on Instagram (as seen below) in which he reiterated his belief that he’s the more talented MC, as much as he also shows love to Em. “When y’all say Eminem is better and all that, I see it, I see it. I feel you,” he said. “And you know what? If you feel like Eminem is better than me, that’s your opinion. But it’s a lot of people that feel like I’m better than Eminem, and that’s they opinion. Me personally, is Eminem better than me? Nah, he not, bro.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO