Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Activated off IR

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Lehner (upper body) participated in Monday's practice after being activated off injured reserve, David...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Lands on IR

McNabb (arm) was placed on injured reserve and will not play Sunday against Ottawa, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Sunday will be McNabb's second straight absence while he deals with an arm injury. There hasn't been much of an update since he suffered the injury Thursday against the Bruins. The veteran blueliner will also miss Tuesday's game against the Flyers and it's currently unclear when the team expects him to get back on the ice.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Promoted to NHL

Miromanov was recalled from AHL Henderson on Sunday, per David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Miromanov has racked up 30 points in 41 AHL games this season. He was brought up to fill the open roster spot after Brayden McNabb (arm) was placed on injured reserve. The rookie blueliner is a healthy scratch Sunday against Ottawa.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Zack Kassian: Off IR

Kassian (jaw) was activated off injured reserve Sunday, per Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network. Kassian has missed the last 12 games while dealing with a jaw injury. The 31-year-old has averaged 12:51 of ice time and logged 14 points over 35 appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Jordan Greenway: Activated from IR

Greenway (upper body) was removed from injured reserve Monday. Greenway is expected to suit up Tuesday against the Rangers after missing the last six games. The 25-year-old winger has 14 points with a plus-14 rating through 41 games this season. He should return to a bottom-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Lias Andersson: Recalled, activated off IR

Andersson (undisclosed) was recalled from his conditioning assignment and removed from injured reserve Tuesday. Andersson has been sidelined since Jan. 8 versus the Red Wings, a stretch of 23 games on the shelf. In his four games with the Reign, the winger tallied an impressive six goals. WIth Andersson back available, it will likely see Carl Grundstrom relegated to a spot in the press box.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Grounds Jets with 45 saves

Shesterkin made 45 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets. The Rangers mustered just 22 shots to Winnipeg's 46, but New York made the most of its opportunities while Shesterkin strengthened his Vezina Trophy case with another busy yet effective outing. Nikolaj Ehlers got one by him on one of Winnipeg's six power-play chances to cut New York's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but it ended up being a relatively comfortable win for the Rangers despite the disparity in shots. Shesterkin improved to 28-6-3 with a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Returning Sunday

Pacioretty (lower body) is expected to play Sunday against Ottawa, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty has missed the previous four games with a lower-body issue. The veteran forward has racked up 15 goals and 27 points through just 25 games this season. He'll be back in his regular top-six role Sunday.
NHL
Yardbarker

Vrana activated off injured reserve; DeKeyser placed on IR

In advance of his return to the lineup on Tuesday, Jakub Vrana has been activated off the Detroit Red Wings’ injured reserve list. In a corresponding move, the Red Wings placed defenseman Danny DeKeyser on injured reserve for undisclosed reasons. The 32-year-old veteran cleared waivers earlier on Tuesday after being made available to the NHL’s other 31 teams the day before.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Not practicing Sunday

Malkin was not a participant in Sunday's skate due to an undisclosed injury, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com. Malkin has averaged 17:11 of ice time -- 3:56 during the power play -- and tallied 11 points over the last nine games. The next game the 35-year-old could participate in is Tuesday against Florida.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Riley Pint: Ends retirement, rejoins Rockies

Rockies player development director Chris Forbes announced Friday that Pint has ended his brief retirement and rejoined the organization, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Pint, whom the Rockies selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, previously announced plans to step away from baseball last June after he endured a slew of injuries and rampant control issues during his first six years in the professional ranks. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Pint's workhorse frame and big fastball that touches triple digits makes it easy to see why the Rockies fell in love with him leading up to the draft, but his poor results at nearly every stop of the minors thus far make it somewhat unlikely that he'll ever reach the majors. He's expected to open the upcoming campaign at High-A Spokane.
MLB
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Won't return

Green has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bulls due to a finger laceration, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Green went to the locker room immediately after suffering the injury, and the team has since shut him down for the night. Furkan Korkmaz could be in line for extra minutes with Green sitting the rest of the way.
NBA

