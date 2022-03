The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office is looking for help in its effort to give young people a second chance. The Youth Aid Panels, or YAP, are part of a diversion initiative started in 1987, to give young people who have been accused of minor offenses a chance to start over without a criminal record. During the COVID-19 pandemic alone, the DA’s office said 75 cases were kept out of the court system because of the YAP program.

