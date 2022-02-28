ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Tyler, The Creator Draws In Luxurious Python To The Next Golf Wang x Converse Chuck 70 Drop

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler, The Creator’s Converse Chuck 70s have served a key role in the world of sneaker and lifestyle fashion. The playful designs have been an easy and approachable way to uplift any outfit with a light-hearted aesthetic, with florals and pastels the norm with the Grammy Award-winning artist’s vision. For his...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Grey And Red-Colored Overlays Take Over This Kid’s Nike Dunk Low

As the Nike Dunk Low continues to dominate sneaker “wish-lists,” the brand has made a noticeable effort to bring the 37-year-old design to infants and kids. The latest colorway for the “little ones” features grey and red overlays atop a clean white base. Reminiscent of a...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

“Metallic Teal” Accents And Silver Accessories Animate This Nike Air More Uptempo

Over the last handful of years, several of Nike Basketball’s designs from the 1980s have dominated sneaker rotations for their sleek, timeless style. In the same time frame, the hoops-obsessed team has also celebrated some of its more technical models’ anniversaries, like the Nike Air More Uptempo‘s 25th birthday in 2021.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Eames Office Rejoins Reebok For The Club C “Dot Pattern & Composition Pack”

If not for the rise of collaborations, we would never have been able to witness Gucci working with adidas nor Ben & Jerry’s with Nike SB. Eames Office, too, would likely never have touched a pair of sneakers, so we owe a great deal of thanks to Reebok for bringing the beloved name into their collaborative family.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Releases Tomorrow

Drake‘s signature Nike sneaker almost didn’t happen. After co-signing a number of Air Jordan releases, rumblings that the Canadian megastar was jumping ship to adidas to partner with the brand at the scale of Yeezy began to circulate industry circles. Pusha T’s “The Story Of Adidon” song, however, seemed to have ended those conversations.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Converse Com#Europemar
sneakernews.com

Wale Raps About Diamond SB Dunks In Newest Tiffany Nikes Single

There was a time before the music industry infiltrated sneakers and brand deals weren’t handed out like pamphlets. Only a few names in hip-hop really mattered when it came to sneakers, and the name of Wale was atop the bastion of young stars that are household today in the over-saturated landscape of signature shoes and marketing promos. The DMV-native was often providing first looks at upcoming Nike footwear (primarily of the Foamposite, Trainer, and Boot category) thanks to random gossip blogs taking flicks of him at clubs, and a lot of his goods were unreleased samples as fit the brand’s default size 9 for manufacturing samples.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

'This would haunt me for years!' Price is Right viewers are left cringing over awkward clip of contestant struggling to find stage exit and climbing over set pieces in an attempt to get off camera

A contestant on The Price is Right has delighted social media users with her very awkward on-stage moment. In a viral clip, the contestant — who reportedly appeared on the game show last year — has just taken her turn spinning the Big Wheel and is supposed to exit while the next contestant takes a turn.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Python
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Darcey and Stacey's dad Mike is so wealthy that he bought their 715K home

Darcey and Stacey’s dad is a huge part of their lives and has supported them through thick and thin. The Silva sisters rose to fame from their appearance on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, and they haven’t looked back since. They now have their own spin-off show, Darcey & Stacey so viewers can keep up to date with the twin’s hectic lives.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Drake’s Response To Rihanna Being Pregnant With Asap Rocky Was Just Revealed—We're So Sad For Him!

As the entire world is elated for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s pregnancy news, some fans on Twitter began thinking about Drake, the rapper who notably made his love for the singer public numerous times, and was swept up in a relationship that she continuously denied. Although the two have been seen kissing in public, collaborated on romantic songs and seemed to have an undeniable connection and chemistry over the years, their relationship fizzled out in 2016. Rihanna dated several people after their time together and now has fully moved on. While Drake has dated high-profile women in the years that followed, his recent actions following the pregnancy news suggest he may still harbor resentment for the way their relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Red Sweater & Big Curls For Date Night With Jay Z In LA – Photos

Beyoncé rocked big, beautiful curls and a fiery red dress for a date night out with hubby Jay-Z, where the duo laughed and talked over dinner. ‘Crazy in Love’ never looked so put together. Beyoncé, 40, was the absolute picture of glamour in new photos from a date night out with husband Jay-Z, 52, where she rocked big, bouncing blond curls and a ribbed red sweater for an intimate dinner in LA. Laughing and talking while sitting in a secluded booth, the singer was absolutely radiant on her night out, and love was most definitely in the air in the new photos, available here.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Brandon Black on Being the First Gay Character in a Madea Movie

Tyler Perry's "A Madea Homecoming" is the first movie in all of the 10 franchise films to feature a gay character. Brandon Black stars as Tim, Madea's great-grandson, in the new Netflix film. Fresh from college graduation, he makes the anxiety-induced decision to come out to his family. Perry has...
MOVIES
purewow.com

Simone Biles and Her Fiancé Wear Cute Matching Outfits on Instagram

Simone Biles and her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, are having a cute twin moment on our Instagram feed. Over the weekend, the Olympic gold medalist posted a snapshot of herself and Owens twinning in a brightly lit setting. In the post, the engaged couple wore a white and brown boxed jacket with black pants.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

Jewel Swooshes Return To This Nike Air Max 90 “Bred”

The Air Max 90 has undergone some modifications both subtle and egregious to appeal to the current generation, but sometimes all it takes is just a minor touch to pique our interest. Debuting on Nike’s “Home And Away” Pack of Air Max 90s, the miniature Jewel Swoosh logo returns to the silhouette in a clean “Bred” colorway. While we’ve seen it appear on the tail of the Air Max 95 and even the Air Max 1, it’s a rather new feature on the Air Max 90 as it only recently debuted just two years ago.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy