Prince Harry and wife Meghan win President's Award at NAACP Image Awards

Meghan Markle's first appearance of the year at the NAACP Image Awards resulted in a true Hollywood moment — with the help of a Black designer. New York-based designer Christopher John Rogers was behind the flowing one-shoulder blue gown that the Duchess of Sussex wore to accept the President's Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service alongside her husband, Prince Harry, on Saturday.
As Scotland Yard launches an inquiry into Prince Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Foundation – specifically allegations that the organization’s former chief executive, Michael Fawcett, promised knighthood and British citizenship to a Saudi billionaire in exchange for donations to the Foundation – Prince Harry could be interviewed by the police as the case is investigated, The Daily Mail reports.
(PAUL GROVER - WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGES, EDDIE MULHOLLAND/POOL/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES) Has the royal family finally had enough of Meghan Markle? Rumor has it, Queen Elizabeth and Prince William are planning to make the duchess face serious consequences. Here’s what the tabloids are saying.
(CHRIS JACKSON/GETTY IMAGES, SIMON DAWSON-WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGES) Is Queen Elizabeth forcing Prince Harry and Prince William to reunite? One tabloid claims the queen wants to salvage the brothers’ strained relationship. Here’s what we know about the queen’s latest order.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's return is reportedly not welcomed by Britons. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been away from the United Kingdom for two years now after their shocking Megxit in January 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex cited their desire to become financially independent as one of the major reasons why they decided to depart from the Firm.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a message on their Archewell charity website, condemning Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The message, which was shared on Thursday night, read: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."
The 53rd NAACP Image Awards were held in Los Angeles last night, and plenty of big names were on hand to honor the winners. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received the President's Award in recognition of their public service, while nominees for the Entertainer of the Year Award included Lil Nas X, Jennifer Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King, and Tiffany Haddish.
Now that Meghan Markle is no longer a working royal, her appearances in the spotlight are few and far between. But last night, she made an exception and stepped out alongside her husband Prince Harry for the NAACP Image Awards, where the couple was honored with the President's Award for their record of special achievement and distinguished public service.
Prince Harry champions Princess Diana's HIV efforts after Queen confirmed Camilla's future title. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not released a statement about the Queen's 70th anniversary for her Accession Day. On the eve of the celebration, Queen Elizabeth II announced that Camilla will be "queen consort" when Prince...
Prince Harry allegedly had an important realization about his life in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana. In its Feb. 14 issue, National Enquirer claimed that Prince Harry is not happy in the United States, but he trying to convince his wife that he is for fear that he would hurt her feelings.
Prince Andrew discusses the lawsuit settlement and his future role in the monarchy with the Queen. Prince Andrew has been allegedly making secret visits to his mother to Windsor Castle every night. The Duke of York reportedly wanted to discuss the lawsuit settlement and his future role in the monarchy with the Queen.
The United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth just bestowed a major honor onto Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. In a letter marking her "Platinum Jubilee," which is the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne, the matriarch of the royal family shared her hope for Camilla’s future within the royal family. Camilla wed the Queen’s son, Prince Charles, in 2005.
Harry said he and his wife had been ‘brought together for a reason’ in his speech at the 53rd annual awards. The Duke of Sussex said he and his wife had been “brought together for a reason” and shared a “commitment to a life of service” as they accepted a top accolade at the 53rd annual NAACP Image awards.
Meghan Markle allegedly gave Prince Harry a warning look during their NAACP acceptance speech. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first major Hollywood event over the weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the President's Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, but something was allegedly off during their acceptance speech.
Meghan Markle praised Joe Biden's Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in a new op-ed published on Monday. The Duchess of Sussex contributed her thoughts on the president's pick to a piece written by Anita Hill, the famed attorney and Brandeis University professor. "The civil rights history of...
Meghan Markle took our breaths away last night at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely stunning in a one-shoulder sapphire blue dress by Black designer John Rogers. The bespoke silk piece featured a high leg slit and a turquoise sash that...
The Queen is all smiles as she sits down to work in a new image issued shared by Buckingham Palace to mark the start of her Platinum Jubilee. The intimate portrait shows her attending to her red despatch box of official paperwork as she has done for nearly every day of her remarkable seven decades on the throne.
