Society

Prince Harry and wife Meghan win President's Award at NAACP Image Awards

impact601.com
 3 days ago

Prince Harry and wife Meghan win President's Award at NAACP...

impact601.com

People

Meghan Markle Reached Out to Her NAACP Awards Dress Designer Over Email: 'I Was Struck by Her Warmth'

Meghan Markle's first appearance of the year at the NAACP Image Awards resulted in a true Hollywood moment — with the help of a Black designer. New York-based designer Christopher John Rogers was behind the flowing one-shoulder blue gown that the Duchess of Sussex wore to accept the President's Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service alongside her husband, Prince Harry, on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Could Be Questioned by Police in Prince Charles’ Cash-For-Honors Scandal

As Scotland Yard launches an inquiry into Prince Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Foundation – specifically allegations that the organization’s former chief executive, Michael Fawcett, promised knighthood and British citizenship to a Saudi billionaire in exchange for donations to the Foundation – Prince Harry could be interviewed by the police as the case is investigated, The Daily Mail reports.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Prince Harry
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Britons Have 'No Appetite' For A Sussex Family Return? Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Forgiving Couple During Her Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's return is reportedly not welcomed by Britons. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been away from the United Kingdom for two years now after their shocking Megxit in January 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex cited their desire to become financially independent as one of the major reasons why they decided to depart from the Firm.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue powerful message days after latest lawsuit revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a message on their Archewell charity website, condemning Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The message, which was shared on Thursday night, read: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."
CELEBRITIES
#Naacp Image Awards #Duchess Of Sussex
In Style

Meghan Markle Wore a Blue Ombre Gown with a Dramatic Train to the NAACP Image Awards

Now that Meghan Markle is no longer a working royal, her appearances in the spotlight are few and far between. But last night, she made an exception and stepped out alongside her husband Prince Harry for the NAACP Image Awards, where the couple was honored with the President's Award for their record of special achievement and distinguished public service.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth II's Favorite Child Allegedly Makes Secret Visits To Her Every Night To Discuss Lawsuit Settlement And Future Role In Monarchy

Prince Andrew discusses the lawsuit settlement and his future role in the monarchy with the Queen. Prince Andrew has been allegedly making secret visits to his mother to Windsor Castle every night. The Duke of York reportedly wanted to discuss the lawsuit settlement and his future role in the monarchy with the Queen.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Queen Elizabeth declares she wants Camilla, the wife of Prince Charles, to have the queen consort title

The United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth just bestowed a major honor onto Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. In a letter marking her "Platinum Jubilee," which is the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne, the matriarch of the royal family shared her hope for Camilla’s future within the royal family. Camilla wed the Queen’s son, Prince Charles, in 2005.
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear in person to accept prestigious NAACP award

Harry said he and his wife had been ‘brought together for a reason’ in his speech at the 53rd annual awards. The Duke of Sussex said he and his wife had been “brought together for a reason” and shared a “commitment to a life of service” as they accepted a top accolade at the 53rd annual NAACP Image awards.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex Allegedly Gave Prince Harry 'Not So Pleasant Look' While On Stage To Receive NAACP Image Award

Meghan Markle allegedly gave Prince Harry a warning look during their NAACP acceptance speech. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first major Hollywood event over the weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the President's Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, but something was allegedly off during their acceptance speech.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee portrait pays touching tribute to her parents

The Queen is all smiles as she sits down to work in a new image issued shared by Buckingham Palace to mark the start of her Platinum Jubilee. The intimate portrait shows her attending to her red despatch box of official paperwork as she has done for nearly every day of her remarkable seven decades on the throne.
U.K.

