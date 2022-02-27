Prince Harry and wife Meghan win President's Award at NAACP Image Awards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a message on their Archewell charity website, condemning Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The message, which was shared on Thursday night, read: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."

