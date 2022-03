The SEC Tournament is finally here, and all 14 teams will head to Tampa, Florida, this week hoping to knock No. 1 seed Auburn off its perch as the regular-season champion. Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas all look like tough competition for the Tigers, while LSU and Alabama are two more hopefuls who have reached as high a level as the top four when at their best despite not displaying nearly as much consistency.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO