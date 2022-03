Rosé of BLACKPINK, has finally uploaded her first vlog on her YouTube channel since launching it in March 2021. The K-pop star, who recently recovered from COVID-19, gave fans a heads up on her Instagram Story before the clip went live. “Blinks, thank you for waiting so patiently for me. And I’m sorry for keeping you all worried. I’m okay,” she starts off her message. “I prepared a little something (my very first vlog, I know that EVERYONE’S been dying for lol)… I hope you all enjoy it! It’s my first vlog, so be kind.”

