Job Fairs Tuesday and Saturday
Sun Link and Sun Tran are both looking for new employees at job fairs this week.
The Sun Tran job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 280 S. Church Ave.
The Sun Link job fair goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Sun Link Headquarters, 290 E. 8th Street.
Sun Link applicants must be 21 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, be able to write clear, concise reports and have a Class B commercial driver license with passenger designation.
For more information, visit SunTran's website.
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .
Comments / 1