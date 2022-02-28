Job Fairs Tuesday and Saturday

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 8 days ago
Sun Link and Sun Tran are both looking for new employees at job fairs this week.

The Sun Tran job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 280 S. Church Ave.

The Sun Link job fair goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Sun Link Headquarters, 290 E. 8th Street.

Sun Link applicants must be 21 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, be able to write clear, concise reports and have a Class B commercial driver license with passenger designation.

For more information, visit SunTran's website.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

