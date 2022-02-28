Job Fairs Tuesday and Saturday

Sun Link and Sun Tran are both looking for new employees at job fairs this week.

The Sun Tran job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 280 S. Church Ave.

The Sun Link job fair goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Sun Link Headquarters, 290 E. 8th Street.

Sun Link applicants must be 21 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, be able to write clear, concise reports and have a Class B commercial driver license with passenger designation.

For more information, visit SunTran's website.

