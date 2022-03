Kim has been on fire at Paris Fashion Week as she stunned onlookers once again in a super sexy ensemble that showed off her killer physique. Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to turn up the heat! The makeup mogul, 41, has been on fire with serving up looks at Paris Fashion Week as she was spotted in another fabulous ensemble on Sunday (March 6). Stepping out of the Ritz hotel, Kim draped her famous figure in an all-black catsuit, over-the-knees boots and a white wrap while heading to the runway shows.

