Police have identified the Middletown man killed in a crash that shut down a major roadway in Wallkill.

Police say Bruce White, of Montgomery, was traveling east on Route 211 Saturday when he collided head-on with a car driven by Victor Hernandez, of Middletown.

White was driving west.

Hernandez was killed. White suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say neither driver appeared to be impaired.