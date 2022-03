Farmer’s markets were a predominant sales tool for Nicole Blum and Jonathan Carr, the co-owners of Carr’s Ciderhouse & Preservation Orchard. When COVID-19 shuttered them in 2020, the husband-and-wife team panicked, then pivoted. Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) arranged for the cider house to receive an emergency farm loan to build a farm stand on their land in Hadley, opening a door for survival as well as for future growth.

HADLEY, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO