The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., is now accepting submissions for its upcoming exhibition, The Changing Chesapeake. Although steeped in traditional culture, the Chesapeake has long been a place of change and evolution, and its history driven by response to that change. The Changing Chesapeake seeks submissions from students and adults alike, responding to changes they observe in the landscape and life around them.

SAINT MICHAELS, MD ・ 22 DAYS AGO