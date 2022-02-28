ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Running back John Emery back with LSU heading into spring camp

By Lamarr Fields
 6 days ago
LSU running back John Emery is back with the team and training hard, according to running back coach Frank Wilson. Emery missed all of last season after being ruled academically ineligible.

“He’s healthy; he’s practicing and improving,” Wilson said on Thursday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Glen West.

The running back tried to get multiple waivers to allow him to play last season, but he was denied every time. Emery was a five-star recruit coming out of high school.

As a freshman in 2019, Emery for 188 yards on 39 carries, he also had four rushing touchdowns. The following year, his numbers went up a little bit. He rushed for 378 yards on five yards per carry. Emery also caught 14 passes for 73 yards.

He was on track for an outstanding junior season but was deemed ineligible. Now, he should be ready to produce in the field for next season. In his two seasons at LSU, Emery showed the ability to be explosive between the tackles. In addition, he can also catch the ball out of the backfield, making him a possibly three-down running back.

Emery will join Penn State transfer Noah Cain, sophomores Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin. Both players played well as freshmen and turned heads. With Emery back in the running back room, it gives LSU some added depth and experience.

#Lsu#American Football#Sports Illustrated#Penn State#Louisiana State News
