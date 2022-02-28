ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon sets new date for lifting mask requirements

By Ian Costello, Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DelZI_0eRUOJBT00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon is joining Washington and California in ending indoor mask mandates next week. Starting at midnight on Saturday March 12, masks will be “recommended” instead of “required” indoors in Oregon.

Just hours after Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s office made the announcement Monday morning, Oregon Health Authority leaders met with the media to explain the rationale behind the decision.

At a media briefing Monday afternoon Oregon State Epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, said that a recent, steep decrease in hospitalizations in the state led officials to adjust the mandate drop date to March 11, rather than the March 19 date that Governor Brown’s office and the OHA announced last week .

“Hospital numbers will continue to go down, as will cases,” Sidelinger said. “Despite very dark moments, the tools we have in place to keep people safe from the virus are working.”

Washington officials announce coming change to indoor mask mandates

Officials say there has been a 57% drop in COVID-related hospitalizations in the past month and could drop below pre omicron-surge levels by the end of next week.

The announcement Monday from Brown’s office also reminds Oregonians that state policies do not change federal requirements, which still require the use of masks on public transit, in health care settings and other specialized settings.

Monday’s announcement from Oregon officials mirrors similar announcements out of Washington and California. That keeps mask mandates relatively cohesive across the borders of West Coast states.

Brown said the three states made the decision together because “On the West Coast, our communities and economies are linked.”

In a statement, she said, “Together, as we continue to recover from the Omicron surge, we will build resiliency and prepare for the next variant and the next pandemic. As we learn to live with this virus, we must remain vigilant to protect each other and prevent disruption to our schools, businesses, and communities––with a focus on protecting our most vulnerable and the people and communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”

The politics of mask-wearing decisions in Oregon

At the same media briefing Monday, Colt Gill, the Director of the Oregon Department of Education said his department would release new guidelines about masking at schools on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 12

Kim Grishaber
7d ago

So sad, that people need a specific date from the government to be told when they can take off mask. Y’all mind well. Sheep!!

Reply
8
Thomas Ruberto
6d ago

I just for the life of me cannot understand the overwhelming FEAR these sheep have leave it to the democrats and their media to take the BRAVE out of America!!!!

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Washington Health
City
Portland, OR
Local
Washington Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
KOIN 6 News

Oregon’s rental assistance portal closes soon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance portal will close on Monday, March 14. If a renter has already submitted an application for rental assistance or has started an application the closure will not affect them. Anyone who has not applied for help and has fallen behind on rent is encouraged to apply […]
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Kate Brown
KOIN 6 News

Realtors to conservatives living in liberal areas: Try Idaho

Sandpoint, Idaho, is a four-season resort town built along the shores of scenic Lake Pend Oreille. Its population surged by 21% in the past decade to about 8,900. Many of the newcomers are conservatives looking for like-minded people. To capitalize on that trend, a growing number of real estate companies are advertising themselves to people on the right, saying they can take them out of liberal bastions like Seattle and San Francisco and find them homes in places like rural Idaho. But some locals worry places like Sandpoint are becoming less welcoming and friendly as they become more politicized.
SANDPOINT, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Health Authority#Oha#Covid#Oregonians#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy