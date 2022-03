HINGHAM – Hingham High’s girls basketball and boys hockey teams were still alive as of Tuesday night in the state tournament. On Friday, March 4th Hingham hosted the Marshfield Lady Rams in a Division 1 Round of 32 tournament game. Senior Perry Blasetti led the way with 23 points scoring her 1,000th career point, becoming the second player in school history to do so, and Junior Collette Hanney had nine points as the Harborwomen cruised to a 58-40 victory over the Lady Rams.

HINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO