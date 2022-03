OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – People across the Southern Tier gathered to show support to a trucker ‘Freedom Convoy’ traveling to Washington DC Wednesday afternoon. The convoy, which follows suit of recent protests in Canada over COVID restrictions, reportedly began in Rochester and drove through the Southern Tier on I-86 on March 2. In Owego, an 18 News reporter said there were around 100 people gathered to show their support for the convoy, meeting at the Court Street Bridge to await the trucks driving on the highway below. Trucks drove by the overpass just before 2:30 p.m., according to reporters on the scene.

