This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. Marijuana is widely used in college campuses around the country. Being in university has become a time when teens and young adults experiment with drugs, and cannabis is no doubt the most popular drug of choice. Even for students in post-graduate school, cannabis has proven to be an essential drug for many reasons, and one of those is to help them study, as well as help relax from all the academic stress.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO