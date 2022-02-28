Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the 42nd Annual Cowen Virtual Healthcare Conference

WILMINGTON, DE — WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), announced that Christine E. Davis was recenlty named Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer (CRO), reporting to Rodger Levenson, WSFS Chairman, President and CEO. In her new role, she will lead all risk management functions including credit administration, credit risk management, enterprise risk management, real estate services, asset recovery, legal, internal audit, loan review and regulatory compliance. Davis will assume the Chief Risk Officer role following Michael Reed’s decision to return to his previous role as partner in the financial services and corporate groups at Covington & Burling, LLP.
