Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the 42nd Annual Cowen Virtual Healthcare Conference

WEST CHESTER, PA — Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: VRCA) recently announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. “2022 is poised to be an exciting year for Verrica as we prepare to potentially launch VP-102 this summer for the treatment of molluscum, a disease affecting an estimated six million patients with no approved treatments, representing a significant market opportunity,” said Ted White, Verrica’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, in keeping with our mission to develop treatments for the most significant unmet needs in medical dermatology, we are rapidly advancing LTX-315, a novel immunotherapy for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers. The first patient is expected to be dosed in the Phase 2 trial evaluating LTX-315 in basal cell carcinoma in the first quarter of 2022.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO