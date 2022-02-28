ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the 42nd Annual Cowen Virtual Healthcare Conference

WEST CHESTER, PA — Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: VRCA) announced that Ted White, Verrica President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 42nd Annual Cowen Virtual Healthcare Conference...

