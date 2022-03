About 3 in 4 consumers say that rising inflation in the United States has hurt them financially, according to a new study. A Bankrate survey conducted last month found that people of all ages and backgrounds have been feeling the pain of higher prices, with 74% of U.S. adults who have felt the effects of inflation reporting that they are now worse off financially. That number is up from the 66% who said they have been hurt financially by inflation when the survey was last conducted in July.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO