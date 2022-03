KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan prisoner pleaded guilty this week to sending letters that threatened an anthrax attack, kidnapping and sexual assault. Nathon James Zink sent handwritten letters through the U.S. Postal Service threatening an anthrax attack, kidnapping and sexual abuse involving local judges as well as other individuals, according to the plea agreement between Zink and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO