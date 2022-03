The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team will end the 2021-22 regular season with the final two games of the regular season set for Thursday and Saturday against CSUN and UC Santa Barbara.The Rainbow Wahine return to the island of O’ahu after sweeping their final road trip of the regular season by taking down CSU Bakersfield, 75-61 on Thursday and Cal Poly, 73-49 on Saturday. UH enters the last two games on a three-game win streak and are 8-1 over their last nine games.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO