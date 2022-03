Upstart initially guided for $500 million of revenues in 2021. It delivered $849 million. Upstart (UPST) delivered a strong close to the 2021 year and announced something surprising for high-growth companies: a share repurchase program. Growth investors often disdain share repurchases, but I explain why those feelings are misplaced. I also discuss why UPST is repurchasing shares, and what it means for investors. UPST is set to continue its rapid growth rates into 2022 and beyond and is already quite profitable. I rate shares a strong buy as this is one of my higher conviction positions coming out of the tech crash.

