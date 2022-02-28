Hydro-dip them all: Spice up your jars

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. Over the last decade or so, rattan has truly come into its own. What was once synonymous solely with outdoor decor has rightfully made its way indoors. With everything from beds and headboards to nightstands and coffee tables getting the rattan treatment, it’s safe to say that rattan is the material of the moment. While most think of seating when they hear the word rattan, another common way that people incorporate this element into their space is through lighting — the most popular of the bunch being those beloved rattan pendant lights. But what if you’re someone who wants to get in on the fun but isn’t keen on a hanging light fixture? Well, lucky for you, rattan lighting goes way past the pendant. We rounded up 12 of the most stylish rattan lamps around, from eye-catching floor lamps to intricate table lamps that’ll have guests gawking and asking, “Where did you get that?!”

