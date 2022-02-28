Hydro-dip them all: Spice up your jars

You may think that Easter is a holiday mainly for kids, but they shouldn’t be the only ones who enjoy this spring holiday—adults should, too. After all, your age shouldn’t determine whether you can participate in holiday traditions you grew up loving, like getting Easter baskets. This April, consider making a couple of adult Easter baskets you can give to friends and family. Instead of filling up a pastel basket with bright colored eggs, candy, Peeps and cartoon-themed bunnies, you can offer more adult-themed goodies that will create a joy-filled experience.

