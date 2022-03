As the fight for democracy rages overseas, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday touted California as a great defender of equity and justice in his annual State of the State address. Speaking from the state natural resources building in downtown Sacramento, Newsom noted that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not the only threat to democracy. Authoritarian and “illiberal impulses” are growing here in the U.S.,“stoking fear and seeking to divide us,” he said.

