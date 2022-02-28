( STACKER ) – From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

50. Hale County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,383

— #2,674 among all counties nationwide

— #51 among counties in Alabama, #2,739 among all counties nationwide

— #51 among counties in Alabama, #2,739 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 14,785

— #55 largest county in Alabama, #2,097 largest county nationwide

49. Escambia County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,239

— #2,625 among all counties nationwide

— #40 among counties in Alabama, #2,050 among all counties nationwide

— #40 among counties in Alabama, #2,050 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 36,757

— #33 largest county in Alabama, #1,261 largest county nationwide

48. Lawrence County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,162

— #2,588 among all counties nationwide

— #42 among counties in Alabama, #2,079 among all counties nationwide

— #42 among counties in Alabama, #2,079 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 33,073

— #35 largest county in Alabama, #1,356 largest county nationwide

47. Fayette County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,151

— #2,579 among all counties nationwide

— #50 among counties in Alabama, #2,552 among all counties nationwide

— #50 among counties in Alabama, #2,552 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 16,321

— #52 largest county in Alabama, #2,014 largest county nationwide

46. Winston County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,147

— #2,576 among all counties nationwide

— #45 among counties in Alabama, #2,250 among all counties nationwide

— #45 among counties in Alabama, #2,250 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 23,540

— #42 largest county in Alabama, #1,653 largest county nationwide

45. Coosa County

2010 to 2020 population change: -1,083

— #2,547 among all counties nationwide

— #55 among counties in Alabama, #2,812 among all counties nationwide

— #55 among counties in Alabama, #2,812 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 10,387

— #63 largest county in Alabama, #2,383 largest county nationwide

44. Randolph County

2010 to 2020 population change: -850

— #2,427 among all counties nationwide

— #43 among counties in Alabama, #2,123 among all counties nationwide

— #43 among counties in Alabama, #2,123 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 21,967

— #45 largest county in Alabama, #1,715 largest county nationwide

43. Jackson County

2010 to 2020 population change: -807

— #2,404 among all counties nationwide

— #38 among counties in Alabama, #1,790 among all counties nationwide

— #38 among counties in Alabama, #1,790 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 52,579

— #27 largest county in Alabama, #955 largest county nationwide

42. Pickens County

2010 to 2020 population change: -794

— #2,400 among all counties nationwide

— #44 among counties in Alabama, #2,167 among all counties nationwide

— #44 among counties in Alabama, #2,167 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 19,123

— #49 largest county in Alabama, #1,864 largest county nationwide

41. Lamar County

2010 to 2020 population change: -771

— #2,382 among all counties nationwide

— #48 among counties in Alabama, #2,338 among all counties nationwide

— #48 among counties in Alabama, #2,338 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 13,972

— #57 largest county in Alabama, #2,157 largest county nationwide

40. Crenshaw County

2010 to 2020 population change: -734

— #2,361 among all counties nationwide

— #49 among counties in Alabama, #2,347 among all counties nationwide

— #49 among counties in Alabama, #2,347 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 13,194

— #58 largest county in Alabama, #2,203 largest county nationwide

39. Cherokee County

2010 to 2020 population change: -729

— #2,357 among all counties nationwide

— #39 among counties in Alabama, #1,994 among all counties nationwide

— #39 among counties in Alabama, #1,994 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 24,971

— #41 largest county in Alabama, #1,603 largest county nationwide

38. Calhoun County

2010 to 2020 population change: -708

— #2,338 among all counties nationwide

— #34 among counties in Alabama, #1,663 among all counties nationwide

— #34 among counties in Alabama, #1,663 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 116,441

— #10 largest county in Alabama, #539 largest county nationwide

37. Etowah County

2010 to 2020 population change: -630

— #2,278 among all counties nationwide

— #35 among counties in Alabama, #1,664 among all counties nationwide

— #35 among counties in Alabama, #1,664 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 103,436

— #13 largest county in Alabama, #592 largest county nationwide

36. Bullock County

2010 to 2020 population change: -566

— #2,225 among all counties nationwide

— #47 among counties in Alabama, #2,328 among all counties nationwide

— #47 among counties in Alabama, #2,328 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 10,357

— #64 largest county in Alabama, #2,385 largest county nationwide

35. Dale County

2010 to 2020 population change: -404

— #2,062 among all counties nationwide

— #36 among counties in Alabama, #1,692 among all counties nationwide

— #36 among counties in Alabama, #1,692 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 49,326

— #28 largest county in Alabama, #1,003 largest county nationwide

34. Bibb County

2010 to 2020 population change: -317

— #1,956 among all counties nationwide

— #37 among counties in Alabama, #1,776 among all counties nationwide

— #37 among counties in Alabama, #1,776 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 22,293

— #44 largest county in Alabama, #1,699 largest county nationwide

33. Tallapoosa County

2010 to 2020 population change: -223

— #1,844 among all counties nationwide

— #33 among counties in Alabama, #1,652 among all counties nationwide

— #33 among counties in Alabama, #1,652 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 41,311

— #30 largest county in Alabama, #1,155 largest county nationwide

32. Talladega County

2010 to 2020 population change: -198

— #1,812 among all counties nationwide

— #32 among counties in Alabama, #1,605 among all counties nationwide

— #32 among counties in Alabama, #1,605 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 82,149

— #19 largest county in Alabama, #698 largest county nationwide

31. Covington County

2010 to 2020 population change: -38

— #1,611 among all counties nationwide

— #31 among counties in Alabama, #1,580 among all counties nationwide

— #31 among counties in Alabama, #1,580 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 37,570

— #32 largest county in Alabama, #1,232 largest county nationwide

30. Henry County

2010 to 2020 population change: -2

— #1,565 among all counties nationwide

— #30 among counties in Alabama, #1,564 among all counties nationwide

— #30 among counties in Alabama, #1,564 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 17,146

— #51 largest county in Alabama, #1,959 largest county nationwide

29. Geneva County

2010 to 2020 population change: 118

— #1,454 among all counties nationwide

— #28 among counties in Alabama, #1,500 among all counties nationwide

— #28 among counties in Alabama, #1,500 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 26,659

— #39 largest county in Alabama, #1,542 largest county nationwide

28. Chambers County

2010 to 2020 population change: 193

— #1,406 among all counties nationwide

— #27 among counties in Alabama, #1,484 among all counties nationwide

— #27 among counties in Alabama, #1,484 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 34,772

— #34 largest county in Alabama, #1,305 largest county nationwide

27. Clay County

2010 to 2020 population change: 196

— #1,402 among all counties nationwide

— #26 among counties in Alabama, #1,377 among all counties nationwide

— #26 among counties in Alabama, #1,377 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 14,236

— #56 largest county in Alabama, #2,131 largest county nationwide

26. Cleburne County

2010 to 2020 population change: 233

— #1,381 among all counties nationwide

— #24 among counties in Alabama, #1,339 among all counties nationwide

— #24 among counties in Alabama, #1,339 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 15,056

— #54 largest county in Alabama, #2,081 largest county nationwide

25. Franklin County

2010 to 2020 population change: 730

— #1,151 among all counties nationwide

— #21 among counties in Alabama, #1,245 among all counties nationwide

— #21 among counties in Alabama, #1,245 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 32,113

— #37 largest county in Alabama, #1,380 largest county nationwide

24. Pike County

2010 to 2020 population change: 862

— #1,115 among all counties nationwide

— #20 among counties in Alabama, #1,196 among all counties nationwide

— #20 among counties in Alabama, #1,196 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 33,009

— #36 largest county in Alabama, #1,359 largest county nationwide

23. Montgomery County

2010 to 2020 population change: 936

— #1,097 among all counties nationwide

— #29 among counties in Alabama, #1,506 among all counties nationwide

— #29 among counties in Alabama, #1,506 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 228,954

— #5 largest county in Alabama, #301 largest county nationwide

22. DeKalb County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,570

— #959 among all counties nationwide

— #22 among counties in Alabama, #1,260 among all counties nationwide

— #22 among counties in Alabama, #1,260 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 71,608

— #20 largest county in Alabama, #764 largest county nationwide

21. Lauderdale County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,802

— #933 among all counties nationwide

— #23 among counties in Alabama, #1,292 among all counties nationwide

— #23 among counties in Alabama, #1,292 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 93,564

— #15 largest county in Alabama, #642 largest county nationwide

20. Chilton County

2010 to 2020 population change: 1,893

— #921 among all counties nationwide

— #17 among counties in Alabama, #991 among all counties nationwide

— #17 among counties in Alabama, #991 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 45,014

— #29 largest county in Alabama, #1,069 largest county nationwide

19. Blount County

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,442

— #833 among all counties nationwide

— #18 among counties in Alabama, #996 among all counties nationwide

— #18 among counties in Alabama, #996 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 59,134

— #23 largest county in Alabama, #882 largest county nationwide

18. Colbert County

2010 to 2020 population change: 2,781

— #793 among all counties nationwide

— #15 among counties in Alabama, #922 among all counties nationwide

— #15 among counties in Alabama, #922 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 57,227

— #25 largest county in Alabama, #910 largest county nationwide

17. Coffee County

2010 to 2020 population change: 5,116

— #623 among all counties nationwide

— #11 among counties in Alabama, #526 among all counties nationwide

— #11 among counties in Alabama, #526 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 53,465

— #26 largest county in Alabama, #942 largest county nationwide

16. Autauga County

2010 to 2020 population change: 5,650

— #597 among all counties nationwide

— #10 among counties in Alabama, #520 among all counties nationwide

— #10 among counties in Alabama, #520 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 58,805

— #24 largest county in Alabama, #886 largest county nationwide

15. Morgan County

2010 to 2020 population change: 5,789

— #592 among all counties nationwide

— #16 among counties in Alabama, #943 among all counties nationwide

— #16 among counties in Alabama, #943 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 123,421

— #9 largest county in Alabama, #515 largest county nationwide

14. Mobile County

2010 to 2020 population change: 6,189

— #581 among all counties nationwide

— #25 among counties in Alabama, #1,351 among all counties nationwide

— #25 among counties in Alabama, #1,351 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 414,809

— #2 largest county in Alabama, #173 largest county nationwide

13. Marshall County

2010 to 2020 population change: 6,745

— #559 among all counties nationwide

— #14 among counties in Alabama, #737 among all counties nationwide

— #14 among counties in Alabama, #737 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 97,612

— #14 largest county in Alabama, #621 largest county nationwide

12. Russell County

2010 to 2020 population change: 7,520

— #538 among all counties nationwide

— #7 among counties in Alabama, #333 among all counties nationwide

— #7 among counties in Alabama, #333 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 59,183

— #22 largest county in Alabama, #881 largest county nationwide

11. Cullman County

2010 to 2020 population change: 7,925

— #529 among all counties nationwide

— #12 among counties in Alabama, #564 among all counties nationwide

— #12 among counties in Alabama, #564 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 87,866

— #18 largest county in Alabama, #666 largest county nationwide

10. Houston County

2010 to 2020 population change: 8,173

— #520 among all counties nationwide

— #13 among counties in Alabama, #673 among all counties nationwide

— #13 among counties in Alabama, #673 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 107,202

— #11 largest county in Alabama, #571 largest county nationwide

9. Elmore County

2010 to 2020 population change: 10,327

— #472 among all counties nationwide

— #8 among counties in Alabama, #377 among all counties nationwide

— #8 among counties in Alabama, #377 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 87,977

— #17 largest county in Alabama, #665 largest county nationwide

8. St. Clair County

2010 to 2020 population change: 10,445

— #467 among all counties nationwide

— #9 among counties in Alabama, #396 among all counties nationwide

— #9 among counties in Alabama, #396 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 91,103

— #16 largest county in Alabama, #657 largest county nationwide

7. Jefferson County

2010 to 2020 population change: 17,809

— #351 among all counties nationwide

— #19 among counties in Alabama, #1,191 among all counties nationwide

— #19 among counties in Alabama, #1,191 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 674,721

— #1 largest county in Alabama, #101 largest county nationwide

6. Limestone County

2010 to 2020 population change: 24,956

— #281 among all counties nationwide

— #2 among counties in Alabama, #64 among all counties nationwide

— #2 among counties in Alabama, #64 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 103,570

— #12 largest county in Alabama, #591 largest county nationwide

5. Shelby County

2010 to 2020 population change: 35,144

— #213 among all counties nationwide

— #6 among counties in Alabama, #213 among all counties nationwide

— #6 among counties in Alabama, #213 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 223,024

— #7 largest county in Alabama, #312 largest county nationwide

4. Tuscaloosa County

2010 to 2020 population change: 38,705

— #194 among all counties nationwide

— #4 among counties in Alabama, #176 among all counties nationwide

— #4 among counties in Alabama, #176 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 227,036

— #6 largest county in Alabama, #305 largest county nationwide

3. Lee County

2010 to 2020 population change: 39,231

— #192 among all counties nationwide

— #3 among counties in Alabama, #79 among all counties nationwide

— #3 among counties in Alabama, #79 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 174,241

— #8 largest county in Alabama, #381 largest county nationwide

2. Baldwin County

2010 to 2020 population change: 55,976

— #135 among all counties nationwide

— #1 among counties in Alabama, #63 among all counties nationwide

— #1 among counties in Alabama, #63 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 231,767

— #4 largest county in Alabama, #296 largest county nationwide

1. Madison County

2010 to 2020 population change: 65,073

— #118 among all counties nationwide

— #5 among counties in Alabama, #189 among all counties nationwide

— #5 among counties in Alabama, #189 among all counties nationwide 2020 population: 388,153

— #3 largest county in Alabama, #184 largest county nationwide

