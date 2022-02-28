ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Fastest-growing counties in Alabama

By Stacker
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XoesL_0eRULB5S00

( STACKER ) – From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

More News from WRBL

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

Huntsville woman pleads guilty to murdering father

50. Hale County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,383
    — #2,674 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.6%
    — #51 among counties in Alabama, #2,739 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 14,785
    — #55 largest county in Alabama, #2,097 largest county nationwide

49. Escambia County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,239
    — #2,625 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.3%
    — #40 among counties in Alabama, #2,050 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 36,757
    — #33 largest county in Alabama, #1,261 largest county nationwide

48. Lawrence County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,162
    — #2,588 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.4%
    — #42 among counties in Alabama, #2,079 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 33,073
    — #35 largest county in Alabama, #1,356 largest county nationwide

47. Fayette County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,151
    — #2,579 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.6%
    — #50 among counties in Alabama, #2,552 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 16,321
    — #52 largest county in Alabama, #2,014 largest county nationwide
All of North Alabama remains in high or substantial risk of COVID-19 spread

46. Winston County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,147
    — #2,576 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.6%
    — #45 among counties in Alabama, #2,250 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 23,540
    — #42 largest county in Alabama, #1,653 largest county nationwide

45. Coosa County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,083
    — #2,547 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -9.4%
    — #55 among counties in Alabama, #2,812 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 10,387
    — #63 largest county in Alabama, #2,383 largest county nationwide

44. Randolph County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -850
    — #2,427 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.7%
    — #43 among counties in Alabama, #2,123 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 21,967
    — #45 largest county in Alabama, #1,715 largest county nationwide

43. Jackson County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -807
    — #2,404 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.5%
    — #38 among counties in Alabama, #1,790 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 52,579
    — #27 largest county in Alabama, #955 largest county nationwide

42. Pickens County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -794
    — #2,400 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.0%
    — #44 among counties in Alabama, #2,167 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 19,123
    — #49 largest county in Alabama, #1,864 largest county nationwide

41. Lamar County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -771
    — #2,382 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.2%
    — #48 among counties in Alabama, #2,338 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 13,972
    — #57 largest county in Alabama, #2,157 largest county nationwide
Salem man arrested in shootings at M&M Grocery and Springvilla Grocery

40. Crenshaw County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -734
    — #2,361 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.3%
    — #49 among counties in Alabama, #2,347 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 13,194
    — #58 largest county in Alabama, #2,203 largest county nationwide

39. Cherokee County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -729
    — #2,357 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.8%
    — #39 among counties in Alabama, #1,994 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 24,971
    — #41 largest county in Alabama, #1,603 largest county nationwide

38. Calhoun County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -708
    — #2,338 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.6%
    — #34 among counties in Alabama, #1,663 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 116,441
    — #10 largest county in Alabama, #539 largest county nationwide

37. Etowah County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -630
    — #2,278 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.6%
    — #35 among counties in Alabama, #1,664 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 103,436
    — #13 largest county in Alabama, #592 largest county nationwide

36. Bullock County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -566
    — #2,225 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.2%
    — #47 among counties in Alabama, #2,328 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 10,357
    — #64 largest county in Alabama, #2,385 largest county nationwide
Flying Biscuit Café opening at Opelika’s Tiger Town

35. Dale County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -404
    — #2,062 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.8%
    — #36 among counties in Alabama, #1,692 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 49,326
    — #28 largest county in Alabama, #1,003 largest county nationwide

34. Bibb County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -317
    — #1,956 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.4%
    — #37 among counties in Alabama, #1,776 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 22,293
    — #44 largest county in Alabama, #1,699 largest county nationwide

33. Tallapoosa County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -223
    — #1,844 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.5%
    — #33 among counties in Alabama, #1,652 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 41,311
    — #30 largest county in Alabama, #1,155 largest county nationwide

32. Talladega County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -198
    — #1,812 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.2%
    — #32 among counties in Alabama, #1,605 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 82,149
    — #19 largest county in Alabama, #698 largest county nationwide

31. Covington County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -38
    — #1,611 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.1%
    — #31 among counties in Alabama, #1,580 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 37,570
    — #32 largest county in Alabama, #1,232 largest county nationwide

30. Henry County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: -2
    — #1,565 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 0.0%
    — #30 among counties in Alabama, #1,564 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 17,146
    — #51 largest county in Alabama, #1,959 largest county nationwide

29. Geneva County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 118
    — #1,454 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.4%
    — #28 among counties in Alabama, #1,500 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 26,659
    — #39 largest county in Alabama, #1,542 largest county nationwide
‘I cried tears of joy’, Jelani Day Bill heads to the Illinois House

28. Chambers County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 193
    — #1,406 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.6%
    — #27 among counties in Alabama, #1,484 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 34,772
    — #34 largest county in Alabama, #1,305 largest county nationwide

27. Clay County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 196
    — #1,402 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.4%
    — #26 among counties in Alabama, #1,377 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 14,236
    — #56 largest county in Alabama, #2,131 largest county nationwide

26. Cleburne County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 233
    — #1,381 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.6%
    — #24 among counties in Alabama, #1,339 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 15,056
    — #54 largest county in Alabama, #2,081 largest county nationwide

25. Franklin County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 730
    — #1,151 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.3%
    — #21 among counties in Alabama, #1,245 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 32,113
    — #37 largest county in Alabama, #1,380 largest county nationwide

24. Pike County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 862
    — #1,115 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.7%
    — #20 among counties in Alabama, #1,196 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 33,009
    — #36 largest county in Alabama, #1,359 largest county nationwide
Bill banning the teaching ‘divisive concepts’ will soon be heard by Alabama Legislature

23. Montgomery County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 936
    — #1,097 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.4%
    — #29 among counties in Alabama, #1,506 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 228,954
    — #5 largest county in Alabama, #301 largest county nationwide

22. DeKalb County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,570
    — #959 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.2%
    — #22 among counties in Alabama, #1,260 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 71,608
    — #20 largest county in Alabama, #764 largest county nationwide

21. Lauderdale County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,802
    — #933 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.0%
    — #23 among counties in Alabama, #1,292 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 93,564
    — #15 largest county in Alabama, #642 largest county nationwide

20. Chilton County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,893
    — #921 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.4%
    — #17 among counties in Alabama, #991 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 45,014
    — #29 largest county in Alabama, #1,069 largest county nationwide

19. Blount County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,442
    — #833 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.3%
    — #18 among counties in Alabama, #996 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 59,134
    — #23 largest county in Alabama, #882 largest county nationwide

18. Colbert County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,781
    — #793 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.1%
    — #15 among counties in Alabama, #922 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 57,227
    — #25 largest county in Alabama, #910 largest county nationwide

17. Coffee County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,116
    — #623 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.6%
    — #11 among counties in Alabama, #526 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 53,465
    — #26 largest county in Alabama, #942 largest county nationwide

16. Autauga County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,650
    — #597 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.6%
    — #10 among counties in Alabama, #520 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 58,805
    — #24 largest county in Alabama, #886 largest county nationwide

15. Morgan County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,789
    — #592 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.9%
    — #16 among counties in Alabama, #943 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 123,421
    — #9 largest county in Alabama, #515 largest county nationwide

14. Mobile County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,189
    — #581 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%
    — #25 among counties in Alabama, #1,351 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 414,809
    — #2 largest county in Alabama, #173 largest county nationwide

13. Marshall County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 6,745
    — #559 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.4%
    — #14 among counties in Alabama, #737 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 97,612
    — #14 largest county in Alabama, #621 largest county nationwide

12. Russell County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 7,520
    — #538 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.6%
    — #7 among counties in Alabama, #333 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 59,183
    — #22 largest county in Alabama, #881 largest county nationwide

11. Cullman County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 7,925
    — #529 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.9%
    — #12 among counties in Alabama, #564 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 87,866
    — #18 largest county in Alabama, #666 largest county nationwide

10. Houston County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 8,173
    — #520 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.3%
    — #13 among counties in Alabama, #673 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 107,202
    — #11 largest county in Alabama, #571 largest county nationwide
Auburn legend Lionel “Little Train” James passes away

9. Elmore County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 10,327
    — #472 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.3%
    — #8 among counties in Alabama, #377 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 87,977
    — #17 largest county in Alabama, #665 largest county nationwide

8. St. Clair County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 10,445
    — #467 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.9%
    — #9 among counties in Alabama, #396 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 91,103
    — #16 largest county in Alabama, #657 largest county nationwide

7. Jefferson County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 17,809
    — #351 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.7%
    — #19 among counties in Alabama, #1,191 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 674,721
    — #1 largest county in Alabama, #101 largest county nationwide

6. Limestone County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 24,956
    — #281 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +31.7%
    — #2 among counties in Alabama, #64 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 103,570
    — #12 largest county in Alabama, #591 largest county nationwide

5. Shelby County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 35,144
    — #213 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.7%
    — #6 among counties in Alabama, #213 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 223,024
    — #7 largest county in Alabama, #312 largest county nationwide

4. Tuscaloosa County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 38,705
    — #194 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.6%
    — #4 among counties in Alabama, #176 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 227,036
    — #6 largest county in Alabama, #305 largest county nationwide

3. Lee County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 39,231
    — #192 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +29.1%
    — #3 among counties in Alabama, #79 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 174,241
    — #8 largest county in Alabama, #381 largest county nationwide

2. Baldwin County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 55,976
    — #135 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +31.8%
    — #1 among counties in Alabama, #63 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 231,767
    — #4 largest county in Alabama, #296 largest county nationwide

1. Madison County

  • 2010 to 2020 population change: 65,073
    — #118 among all counties nationwide
  • 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.1%
    — #5 among counties in Alabama, #189 among all counties nationwide
  • 2020 population: 388,153
    — #3 largest county in Alabama, #184 largest county nationwide
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Second case of deadly deer disease found in Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) – A second case of a disease that’s deadly to deer has been found in Lauderdale County in northwest Alabama, prompting stricter rules about feeding wildlife. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says it’s banning baiting and supplemental feeding practices in Lauderdale and Colbert counties in an attempt to slow the […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
City
Opelika, AL
WRBL News 3

Why South Carolina experienced 18 earthquakes in a row

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Kershaw County features good people, good barbeque and lately, a good amount of earthquakes. More News from WRBL “I was in my bed asleep, and it shook so hard I thought the word was coming to an end!” Ronnie Snyder said. “I was like, ‘Oh Lord, oh Lord.’ I ran to […]
ELGIN, SC
WRBL News 3

Georgia bill seeks to raise penalties for fleeing police

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia lawmakers are seeking to raise the penalties for people who flee from police. The House voted 95-62 on Thursday to approve House Bill 1216, sending it the Senate for more debate. The measure says that anyone convicted of fleeing from the police for a fourth time would be convicted of a […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Change#U S Census Bureau#Population Growth#Commuting#The U S Census Bureau
WRBL News 3

Gov. Kemp working to suspend gas tax

ATLANTA (AP) – Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he wants to suspend collections of state motor fuel taxes amid rising pump prices. Kemp’s call came Tuesday as on the same day Democratic President Joe Biden announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil. That move is likely to continue the upward pressure on […]
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WRBL News 3

CPD searching for missing person, Kaleb Beasley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing person. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Kaleb Beasley. Both police and Beasley’s family are concerned for his safety. According to police, “Kaleb suffers from Autism.” Beasley was last see on March 5, 2022. He went missing from the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy