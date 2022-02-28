SCHOOL NOTEBOOK | KSU Salina awards more than $7.5M to incoming students

The Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus Scholarship Patrol awarded more than $7.5 million in scholarship money to first-year and transfer students.

The campus’s admissions department staff visited incoming first-year students for the fall 2022 semester, making more than 30 stops around Kansas, spanning more than 16 hours and 450 miles traveled as part of the event.

The patrol travels to future students’ homes and surprises them with scholarships. Kris Grinter, director of admissions at K-State Salina, said the time spent preparing for the event and the long travel are worth it to see the students’ excitement.

“This is my favorite time of year,” Grinter said. “We work with the parents or guardians of students to let them know we are coming. Often, the students’ grandparents or other extended family are there to see the moment and celebrate when they receive a scholarship. We’ve even seen neighbors come over to congratulate the student.”

The Salina admissions department organizes the Scholarship Patrol. While the admissions department congratulates the students within driving distance, K-State Salina also sends out decorated K-State-themed boxes to out-of-state students receiving a scholarship. In 2022, the campus has sent out 283 packages to students from 29 different states to help with funding their education.

Christopher Smith, executive director of enrollment management and new student engagement, said this annual event showcases the campus’s efforts in making a college education more accessible to a diverse population for Kansas and beyond.

“The Scholarship Patrol is an exciting way we showcase how thrilled we are to welcome new students to our campus,” Smith said. “This further demonstrates how our unique personalized approach, placing the student’s wants and needs first, allows us to build better relationships with students and help them understand they are making the right choice on where to go to get their education.”

Scholarship Patrol is made possible by donors who support K-State Salina and Kansas State University as a whole. In 2021, K-State Salina was able to award over $4.7 million to incoming students as part of the Scholarship Patrol.

K-State’s spring 2022 graduation schedule

K-State has set the dates for its spring commencement ceremonies.

This year’s events will be on May 7 at 10 a.m. in Salina, and May 13-14 in Manhattan. All of the Manhattan ceremonies will be at Bramlage with the exception of the College of Architecture, Planning and Design.

On May 13, Graduate School students will receive their degrees at 1 p.m. with the College of Veterinary Medicine to follow at 3:30 p.m.

On May 14, the College of Arts and Sciences will be the first to graduate at 8:30 a.m. The College of Architecture, Planning and Design will follow at 10 a.m. in McCain Auditorium. The College of Education will have its commencement at 11 a.m., followed by the College of Business Administration at 12:30 p.m.

After that, the College of Agriculture will graduate its students at 2:30 p.m., then the College of Health and Human Sciences students will walk across the stage at 4:30 p.m. Finally, College of Engineering students will graduate at 6:30 p.m.

USD 383 seeks new members for diversity panel

The Manhattan-Ogden school district is seeking new members for its Committee for Diversity and Inclusion.

The membership application is open until March 18. The committee seeks parents/caregivers, other community members, middle and high school students, and district educators and employees to participate in and support the work of the committee.

Committee chair Susanne Glymour said the group, which has 30 members, wants to add more people with the intent on making it more diverse.

She said there’s no cap on how many people can be a part of the committee as long as they regularly can attend meetings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month in the library at Manhattan High School West Campus.

For more committee information and a link to the membership application, visit the USD 383 website and find Committee for Diversity & Inclusion under the “Community” tab.

For questions or a paper copy of the application in either English or Spanish, contact Diane Denison at the Robinson Education Center by emailing Dianed@usd383.org or calling 785-587-2000.

Hernandez retiring March 29 after 35 years with KSU

Annette Hernandez, executive assistant to the CEO and dean of Kansas State University Salina, is retiring on March 29 after 35 years of service.

Hernandez began her career in Topeka with the state, then transferred to K-State to work in the College of Business Administration’s management department on the Manhattan campus where she held numerous job titles. In 2005, Hernandez began working in the engineering technology department on the Salina campus. In 2019, the university promoted Hernandez to executive assistant for the campus’s CEO and dean.

Hernandez has served on several committees on the Salina and Manhattan campuses, and she served in the University Support Staff Senate for many years, including six years as treasurer.

A 1984 graduate of Abilene High School, Hernandez earned an associate degree from Fort Hays State University in 1986.

Hernandez said that she would miss working with all the administration, faculty and staff who she’s known over the years but looks forward to this new chapter in her life.

Well wishes can be sent to Hernandez via email at ahernan@k-state.edu.