Cincinnati, OH

Upcoming changes to OhioLINK delivery provider

By Melissa Cox Norris
uc.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to address ongoing delivery issues with OhioLINK materials, the University of Cincinnati Libraries, along with the other college, university and public libraries in Ohio, is changing the OhioLINK delivery provider. There are three important points that impact OhioLINK borrowing immediately:. Between now and...

libapps.libraries.uc.edu

