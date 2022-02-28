ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Nurse anesthetist accused of stealing painkillers from Greensburg hospital operating rooms

By Paul Peirce
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 8 days ago
A certified nurse anesthetist who worked at Excela Health Westmoreland was arrested by agents from the state Attorney General’s office on accusations of stealing powerful painkillers from locked cabinets in the Greensburg hospital’s operating rooms, according to court papers.

Todd A. Hrtyanski, 59, of Unity, who worked at the hospital as a nurse anesthetist, was arrested Friday after a months-long investigation by the hospital and state narcotics agents, according to court documents filed by agents of state Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office.

Agent Erin P. Kabler reported that hospital officials notified the attorney general’s office late last year that Hrtyanski was observed entering locked OR cabinets “to which he was not assigned” between Oct. 14 and Nov. 15.

Kabler reported that after learning of the questionable activities involving the secure cabinets where narcotics were stored, a pharmaceutical audit revealed that amounts of fentanyl and hydromorphine were found missing during the period.

During an interview with hospital officials, Kabler said that Hrtyanski admitted taking the painkillers for personal use.

In Jan. 14 interview between Hrtyanski, his attorney Lee Westbrook of Mt. Lebanon, and Kabler, Hrtyanski again admitted taking the painkillers for his own back pain “that was uncontrolled with his own prescription medications,” according to court documents.

“During a procedure in the summer of 2021, Hrtyanski received fentanyl … (Hrtyanski) had relief of his pain. This encounter with fentanyl led Hrtyanski to seek out options besides the prescription medications he was prescribed,” Kabler said Hrtyanski told investigators.

Kabler said Hrtyanski also admitted taking the pain medication without authorization.

Hrtyanski is charged with illegal acquisition of controlled substances and failing to properly record the dispensing of controlled substances.

According to the state board of licensing, Hrtyanski was licensed nurses since 1983. His current license is set to expire April 30.

Hrtyanski is free on $50,000 unsecured bond.

Neither he nor his lawyer could be reached for comment.

