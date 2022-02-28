Dayton Public Schools nurse named Ohio’s School Nurse of the Year

Dawn Abbott (Dayton Public Schools)

DAYTON — A school nurse from Dayton Public Schools is being honored by the Ohio Association of School Nurses.

Dawn Abbott, school nurse at Wright Brothers Middle School, has been named Ohio’s School Nurse of the Year. She was honored for the recognition.

“I am also thankful for the privilege of serving alongside other DPS school nurses as we care for the health needs of not only students, but the entire DPS school community,” she said in a release.

Abbott has been an Ohio Department of Education licensed school nurse for 24 years and an Registered Nurse for 42 years. She’s worked as a nurse in the district since 2014 and has spent that last two years at Wright Brothers Middle School.

Dr. Elizabeth Lolli, DPS Superintendent, said having qualified nurses, like Abbott, in each of the district’s school buildings is beneficial for students.

“We are very proud of the level of care that our school nurses provide each and every day. We are also proud to once again have a DPS nurse recognized for being among the best in the state,” Lolli said.

Most recently, DPS had another nurse, Diane Miller, receive this statewide honor in 2020.

Abbott will be recognized on April 1 at the annual Ohio Association of School Nurses Conference. She will also receive the Excellence in School Nursing Award for Ohio through the National Association of School Nurses in June.

