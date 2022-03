My Hero Academia is setting up a secret showdown for All For One with the newest chapter of the Vigilantes spin-off series! My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is now in the midst of the climax for the Naruhata War as Koichi Haimawari's Crawler and Number Six have reached the final phase of their fight. The two of them have pushed one another to the limit, and now the newest chapters of the series have teased that the two of them are on their final legs. All the while All For One has been very interested in seeing how it all turns out.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO