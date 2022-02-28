ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

State Auditor announces “Stay in the ‘Sip” fellowship

By Rachel Hernandez
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A new fellowship is available for Mississippi accounting students who are interested in working for the Office of the State Auditor.

The “Stay in the ‘Sip Fellowship” pays for college tuition, books and fees for accounting students for up to three years. In return, the student will work for the Office of the State Auditor for at least two years after graduation.

All accounting students at Mississippi colleges and universities are encouraged to apply. The fellowship includes a paid internship at the Office of the State Auditor, health insurance and other workplace benefits even while in school.

Undergraduate accounting students must have completed 58 college credit hours toward a degree in accounting, have been accepted to a Mississippi college or university master’s of accountancy program and have at least a 3.0 GPA.

“Our fellowship will convince some students that might otherwise leave to stay in the state. My hope is this will start a conversation about other policies the state can adopt to keep talent here,” said State Auditor Shad White.

