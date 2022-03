Gotham City’s brooding superhero is no stranger to writers and directors diving straight into the dark and gritty tone that’s popularized Batman for decades now. Along the way, the character also developed a reputation in the comic books for having amassed one of the most iconic rogues’ galleries in the genre. Despite his normally over-the-top flamboyant wardrobe and aggravating personality, the Riddler has established himself among the Dark Knight’s A-list tier of supervillains. Taking all the different shades of the character into account from the page to the screen, here’s what fans should know about the conniving Edward E. Nygma before seeing The Batman.

