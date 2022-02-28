Derby’s future in further doubt after EFL demand ‘urgent’ update on buyer as proof of funding deadline looms

DERBY'S administrators Quantuma have been asked by the EFL to provide an update over proof of funds.

The Rams were given a four-week extension at the end of last month to show how the Championship side would be funded for the rest of the season.

Wayne Rooney's Derby side sit 23rd in the Championship table having had 21 points deducted Credit: PA

And the English Football League has demanded an urgent update on the matter after stating they have not been shown any evidence.

A statement read: "On 27 January the EFL and Derby County’s Administrators, Quantuma, announced a four-week extension to the deadline for the provision of evidence of sufficient funding to complete the current season.

"The Administrators have not yet provided that evidence, and we await an urgent further update from them on both that and the announcement of a preferred bidder."

Derby, who have been in administration since September, have been deducted a total of 21 points this season to leave them in the relegation zone.

Wayne Rooney's side sit 23rd in the table following Saturday's defeat away at Luton.

And speaking prior to Tuesday's clash against Cardiff, the Manchester United legend confirmed there is no news on a preferred bidder.

He said: "Again, no updates on the situation.

"So, really these are questions for the administrators.

"I am sure at some point, whether that is today, tomorrow, everyone will get an update."

SunSport have exclusively revealed how Derby could be hit with another 15-point deduction next term.

It is understood how any successful takeover bidder will have to put down a major deposit that they will not get back.

Derby want a large sum — around £5million — that will not be refunded to ensure bidders are serious and not time-wasters.

