ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Study Shows These Teen Health Risks Could Age You Faster As An Adult

By Anne Taylor
Health Digest
Health Digest
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

These health risks can cause teens to age more quickly into...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Aging faster in adulthood linked to health conditions in adolescence

People who were obese, smoked daily or had a psychological disorder diagnosis during their adolescence years could age faster than their peers, according to researchers. In a study published at the end of last month in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, a group of international authors analyzed data from 910 participants of the New Zealand Dunedin study.
MENTAL HEALTH
WKRC

New study raising new concerns about teens and mental health

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Healthcare providers are sounding the alarm about teens and suicide risk, after a new report showed a dangerous spike in young people attempting to take their own lives. The report shows the number of teen girls treated in emergency rooms for suicide attempts has gone up...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Psychology#Accelerated Aging#Alcohol#Balanced Diet#Sugar#Jama Pediatrics#Cnn#Md
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
IFLScience

Smoking Weed May Make You Age Faster, Epigenetic Study Reveals

Smoking cannabis may result in an acceleration of the biological aging process, according to a new study in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence. After analyzing the epigenomes of 154 people in the US, the researchers found that by the time they hit 30, regular stoners tend to display patterns of genetic activation that are beyond their years.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Vice

Ever Wished You Could Be a Kid Again? For 'Age Regressors', You Can

“I was never allowed to be a kid. I always had to be the adult in my family,” says Sophie. The 28-year-old, who is based in the US, is just one of 19,000 members of the r/AgeRegression subreddit: an online community for those who revert to a younger state of mind to process trauma, alleviate stress or “sometimes just for fun.”
KIDS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
31K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy