The Best Looks From the 2022 SAG Awards

Last night at the SAG Awards, the cast of CODA made history. The indie drama about a deaf family and their hearing daughter took home top honors, becoming the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to do so. That such a milestone is only occurring in 2022 illustrates how much further Hollywood needs to go in terms of inclusion. Still, for its star Marlee Matlin, the landmark moment is only the beginning. “Audiences have reacted so positively to CODA, Hollywood may finally understand how you can tell a good story that is an audience pleaser while being inclusive, authentic, and diverse,” Matlin shared pre-show. “I’m so proud of the entire cast and crew.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO