Prior to 1967, California treated many of its most mentally ill residents by sending them to live in state hospitals against their will, often for long periods of their lives. That changed when then-Gov. Ronald Reagan signed the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act, a landmark piece of legislation that sought to end the involuntary commitment of people with mental health disorders and established a conservatorship system, where the court can assign someone to manage a mentally ill person’s assets and legal decisions.

