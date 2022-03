Tanika Charles refuses to waste another moment dwelling on the past. The twice Juno-nominated and two-time Polaris Prize-listed Toronto R&B singer’s new song, “Different Morning” is an anthem for anyone casting aside haunting memories as if they were dusty curtains keeping out the dawn. “The majority of folks bask in the funk of being upset about relationships that didn’t go very well,” she says over Zoom ahead of the Complex Canada’s exclusive music video premiere for “Different Morning.” She adds the song (which is a single from her upcoming album) is meant to say: “You know what? Keep it moving. You know things could’ve been better, but it’s the start of a new day, new life, new you.”

