Tweaking the way you drive can save in gas costs

AAA Provides Tips to Save on Fuel Expenses

As gas prices rise, people are looking once again for ways to squeeze every mile out of a gallon of fuel.

According to the auto club AAA , personal driving habits have the biggest impact on vehicle fuel consumption.

Here are some tips from AAA to reduce the amount of gas you use:

Keep tires properly inflated. Under inflation reduces fuel economy, but more importantly, tires low on air degrade handling and braking, wear more rapidly and can overheat and blowout.

Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in winter. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Accelerate smoothly with light to moderate throttle. This allows the automatic transmission to upshift into higher gears sooner, reducing engine rpm and saving fuel.

Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed; however, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of day.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than larger models.

Don’t purchase costly high-octane or “premium” gas unless required for your vehicle. AAA research has found that unless premium fuel is recommended or required by your car’s manufacturer, it provides no added benefit.

When buying a car, look for models that offer the best fuel economy in their class.

