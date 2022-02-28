ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tweaking the way you drive can save in gas costs

By Keith Darnay
KX News
KX News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyMSG_0eRUGwsm00

AAA Provides Tips to Save on Fuel Expenses

As gas prices rise, people are looking once again for ways to squeeze every mile out of a gallon of fuel.

According to the auto club AAA , personal driving habits have the biggest impact on vehicle fuel consumption.

Here are some tips from AAA to reduce the amount of gas you use:

  • Keep tires properly inflated. Under inflation reduces fuel economy, but more importantly, tires low on air degrade handling and braking, wear more rapidly and can overheat and blowout.
  • Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.
  • Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
  • Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in winter. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
  • Accelerate smoothly with light to moderate throttle. This allows the automatic transmission to upshift into higher gears sooner, reducing engine rpm and saving fuel.
  • Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed; however, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.
  • Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of day.
  • Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than larger models.
  • Don’t purchase costly high-octane or “premium” gas unless required for your vehicle. AAA research has found that unless premium fuel is recommended or required by your car’s manufacturer, it provides no added benefit.
  • When buying a car, look for models that offer the best fuel economy in their class.
