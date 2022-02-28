ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 juveniles arrested in Mission Dist. robberies

By John Ferrannini
 8 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Three suspects have been arrested on suspicion of perpetrating a string of robberies in San Francisco’s Mission neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The suspects are a 15-year-old male juvenile of San Francisco, a 14-year-old male juvenile of San Francisco, and 20-year-old David Hall of Richmond, Calif. The charges were felony robbery and felony conspiracy, with Hall also being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The juveniles were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center, and Hall was booked into San Francisco County Jail.

The arrests were made February 23, the date of the robberies, around 10:33 p.m. in the area of Mission and 25 th streets, though it was not announced in a news release until February 28.

The robberies occurred around 9:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Vicksburg Street, 9:40 p.m. in the area of Church and 26 th streets, 9:55 p.m. at the 4200 block of 22 nd Street.

