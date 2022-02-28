ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

We asked Exeter students for their first year regrets, so you don’t make the same mistakes

By Ria Singh
The Tab
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s drunk texting your ex or scraping through first year with that all-important 40 per cent, I think we can all agree that regrets are a healthy and natural part of anybody’s university experience. However, as a fresh-faced first year there is often a big pressure for the university experience...

thetab.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exeter University#University Of Exeter#Bristol University#University Of Surrey#Meningitis#A E
The Independent

Woman requests her husband pays her $50,000 to compensate for lost salary after childbirth: ‘Iconic and revolutionary’

A man has expressed his shock and concerns after his wife revealed that she expects him to pay her almost $50,000 if they are to have a child.The 34-year-old man raised the topic in a post shared to the relationships subreddit on Reddit, where he goes by the username @husbandmaybefather, in a post titled: “She has asked me to pay her almost $50,000 to have our child, and I’m not quite sure what to do.”In the post, which has since been deleted but reshared by the Twitter account @redditships, the man explained that he and his wife, 29, have...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

I’m Scared by How My Parents Are Treating My Sister

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My parents intend to kick out my older sister and provide no support once she turns 18. This is not because of anything she’s done; it’s simply because she’ll be an adult who “needs to stand on her own two feet.” I didn’t think we were that kind of family. I’m worried for my sister and for myself, as the same fate awaits me in a couple of years. My sister said she’ll do her best to help me when my time comes, and that if she’s dead or doing badly, maybe our parents will learn from that. She’s already graduated high school via remote learning, but doesn’t drive and doesn’t have a steady job. Is there any sense in trying to talk my parents out of this? They otherwise act loving and supportive, and I am not convinced they will actually force either of us out if we drag our feet. But my sister is clearly distraught, and I want to help her. We have an aunt and uncle who might take her in, but my sister is not comfortable around our cousin, their son.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy